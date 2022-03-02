Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVTY traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 103,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covestro has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

