Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.19

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 87081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Covestro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.