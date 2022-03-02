Cowen Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $30.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

