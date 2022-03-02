CPChain (CPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $567,830.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00222394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.