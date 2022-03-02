Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,325 ($58.03).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,425.04 ($45.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,711.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,703.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,330 ($44.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($56.35).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

