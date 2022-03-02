Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GAN were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GAN by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.59. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

