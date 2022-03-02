Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

