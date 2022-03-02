Credit Suisse AG Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Largo Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

NYSE LGO opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $710.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

LGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

