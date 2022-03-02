Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,728 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Shares of BATS PICK opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

