Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

