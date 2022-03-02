Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 2,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $284,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.