Credit Suisse Group Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.
ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.
ACHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 2,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $284,000.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
