Credit Suisse Group Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $29.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,564,000 after buying an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

