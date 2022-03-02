Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Crescent Capital BDC in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.49 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

