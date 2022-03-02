Critical Comparison: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) versus Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aspen Group alerts:

This table compares Aspen Group and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.45 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -3.59 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Udemy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.42, indicating a potential upside of 425.96%. Udemy has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.45%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -11.95% -17.83% -10.79% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Udemy beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.