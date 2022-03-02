Critical Contrast: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insulet and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 8 0 2.80 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $298.45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.10 billion 16.43 $6.80 million $0.23 1,134.09 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.62 $2.52 million ($0.77) -43.23

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 1.53% 9.66% 2.59% Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99%

Summary

Insulet beats Orthofix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

