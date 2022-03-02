Critical Survey: Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 181 704 997 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 97.82%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.71%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.93 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.27

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

