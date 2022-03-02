Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Increases Dividend to GBX 56.50 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,138 ($95.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,345.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,969.94. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The firm has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,575 ($115.05).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
