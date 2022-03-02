CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,024. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $816.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

