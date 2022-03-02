Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,990 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,456. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

