Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 50,031 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,531. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

