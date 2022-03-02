Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. 334,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

