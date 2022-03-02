Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

