Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.21. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.