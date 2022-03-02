Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $102,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.