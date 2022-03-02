Crowny 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $208,826.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $208,826.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.