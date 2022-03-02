CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CTO opened at $63.37 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

