CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. decreased their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

