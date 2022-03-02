Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock worth $614,524. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

