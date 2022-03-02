Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

