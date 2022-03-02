Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,423 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

