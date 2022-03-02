Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NYSE:CVI opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

