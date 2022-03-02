Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

eBay stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 110,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

