Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $293.26 and a 1-year high of $457.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

