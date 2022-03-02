Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. 36,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

