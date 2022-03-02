Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,964. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

