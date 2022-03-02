Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 86 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

