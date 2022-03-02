Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

NYSE BBWI traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 37,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

