Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CRIS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Curis has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 2,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

