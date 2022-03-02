CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.44. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

