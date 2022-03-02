CVR Partners, LP (UAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.24 on March 14th

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 5.24 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93.

NYSE:UAN opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,654.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

