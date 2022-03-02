Cybin (CLXPF) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cybin to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cybin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -3.91 Cybin Competitors $1.19 billion $42.47 million 10.78

Cybin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 32.63% -23.19% 2.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cybin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 181 704 996 20 2.45

Cybin currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,019.64%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.35%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cybin rivals beat Cybin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

