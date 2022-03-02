Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 2,538 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

