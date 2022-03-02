Daryl Raiford Purchases 8,135 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

