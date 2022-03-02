DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Trading Down 2.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($103.31) to GBX 7,900 ($106.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

