Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $7.87 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,772,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.