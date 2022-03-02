Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.75.

DLVHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($195.51) to €171.00 ($192.13) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($179.78) to €153.00 ($171.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($169.66) to €110.00 ($123.60) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($156.18) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $$53.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.