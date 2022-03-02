Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

WILLF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

WILLF remained flat at $$43.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Demant A/S has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

