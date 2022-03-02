Denbury Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth $69,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

