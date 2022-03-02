Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 437.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

