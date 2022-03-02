DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.78.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

